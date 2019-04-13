2 killed in violent Sun Valley crash; person sought after fleeing scene

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were killed and three injured in a violent two-car crash in Sun Valley Friday night, and authorities are investigating whether the wreck is the result of street racing.

Crews responded to the intersection of Lankershim Boulevard and San Fernando Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. Police said a person fled on foot from the scene and was last seen running along railroad tracks near the crash. It's unclear if that person is a driver, an occupant of one of the cars or a passerby, but police say whoever it was broke the law.

Footage from AIR7 HD showed several fire trucks and firefighters treating patients at the scene. A light pole laid in the middle of the intersection as the two severely damaged vehicles laid on opposite sides of the road.

Police said the driver of a Toyota Corolla was making a left turn when a Dodge Charger smashed it. Both people in the Toyota were killed. Three people, two females and one male, from the Dodge Charger were taken to the hospital.

"From talking with witnesses, speed will have played a factor in this and it possibly involves street racing between that white Dodge Charger and another dark sedan," explained Detective Meghan Aguilar.

Aguilar said street racing is a problem in the area.

"These are long streets, not a lot of lights. (It's) mostly commercial, which at night makes them places where people that enjoy street racing or partake in street racing have the opportunity to not have a lot of other cars on the road," she said.

Aside from the person who fled the scene on foot, police are also looking to speak to the driver of the dark sedan.

Police urged drivers to avoid the area while they investigated the scene. Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to call police.
