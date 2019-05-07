Victim stabbed outside Westlake/MacArthur Park Red Line station

WESTLAKE DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person is in serious condition after getting stabbed outside the Westlake/MacArthur Park Red Line station in the Westlake District Monday night.

The stabbing happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 600 block of Alvarado Street.

Police said the stabbing occurred after an altercation. The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The suspect fled the scene. A description was not released.

No further information was immediately released.
