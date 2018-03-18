Victim, suspect in Oaks Mall murder-attempted suicide identified

EMBED </>More Videos

A 29-year-old woman and her ex-husband, both of Thousand Oaks, were identified as the victim and suspect in a shooting at The Oaks Mall.

By ABC7.com staff
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
A 29-year-old woman and her ex-husband, both of Thousand Oaks, were identified as the victim and suspect in a shooting at The Oaks Mall.

Thousand Oaks police said Sunday that Parisa Siddiqi was the woman shot and killed Saturday by 33-year-old Kevin Crane while she was working at the Paper Source store Saturday afternoon.

Police said Crane turned the gun on himself after he fatally shot Siddiqi and survived. He is being treated at a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The two had children, police said.

"Their children are fine. They've been located at this time," said Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Eric Boschow on Saturday.

Mall shoppers who heard the gunfire panicked, thinking it was an active shooter situation, according to witnesses. Some ran out of the mall, while others hid in stores.

The entire mall was put in lockdown immediately after the shooting.

RELATED: A shopper talks about what it was like being in the mall in the aftermath of the shooting:

EMBED More News Videos

031718-kabc-4pm-oaks-shooting-interview-vid

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mallshootingmurderdomestic violenceThousand OaksVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News