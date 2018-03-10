This is an undated image of Albert Wong, the suspected gunman accused of killing 3 hostages at a Yountville veterans home.

The Napa County Coroner's office has identified the three female victims and gunman who died after an armed man entered a staff meeting, taking hostages.Yountville officials confirm that the three female hostages that died in the standoff are Executive Director Christine Loeber, a therapist Dr. Jen Golick, and Dr. Jennifer Gonzales, a psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System.The gunman has been identified as 36-year-old Albert Wong of Sacramento who was a former member of the Pathway Home Program at the veterans facility.The Pathway Home released a statement saying: