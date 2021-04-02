Victims in Orange mass shooting identified by family

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10468775" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities say the suspect in a mass shooting at a business park in the city of Orange, in which a 9-year-old boy and three other adults were killed, knew all the victims either through business or personally.

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Family members have identified the victims killed and a woman wounded in the mass shooting at a at a business park in Orange.Family on Thursday identified the victims as Luis Tovar, his daughter Genevieve Raygoza, Leticia Solis and 9-year-old Matthew Farias, who was found cradled in the arms of a woman believed to be his mother.The 9-year-old boy's mother Ismeralda Tamayo is believed to be the lone survivor of the shooting. She remains in the hospital in critical condition.The names of the victims have not been officially released by authorities.Family and friends of Luis Tovar, the owner of Unified Homes, believe he was killed. The family of Leticia Solis told Eyewitness News they are devastated by her killing, and request privacy.The suspect was identified as Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez of Fullerton. Gonzalez remained hospitalized in stable but critical condition on Thursday. It was unclear whether he suffered a self-inflicted wound or was shot by police.Authorities say the suspect knew all the victims either through a business or personal relationship.At a Thursday morning news conference, police added the shooting, which was first reported around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday at 202 West Lincoln Ave., was not a "random act of violence" and believe it was an isolated incident.Police said that apparently before opening fire, the suspect chained shut the gates to two entrances, delaying police from getting inside.Police recovered a semi-automatic gun and a backpack with pepper spray, handcuffs and ammunition.Authorities released a photo taken from surveillance video that investigators said showed the armed and masked gunman during the shooting rampage. He is seen carrying an apparent firearm and backpack in the image.Authorities say the business associated with the victims is Unified Homes, which is described on its website as "a full-service manufactured home dealer and real estate company which specializes in Orange County."Although investigators say the shooting was not random, a motive remains unclear.