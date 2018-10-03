Victor Valley College evacuated after threat discovered

By ABC7.com staff
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --
Victor Valley College in Victorville has been evacuated and closed for the day after a report of a threatening message.

Police say a threatening message was found by an employee around 11:52 a.m. Police responded and the decision was made to evacuate the approximately 2,000 people on campus.

The exact nature of the message was not disclosed.

Sheriff's deputies and college police searched the school and say they did not locate anything suspicious.

Excelsair Charter School near the college was also evacuated and students were being picked up by parents.

Officials say the campus is expected to reopen Thursday.

