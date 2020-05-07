SoCal Strong

Paul Shaffer's daughter Victoria uses puppies to stay positive despite family's run-in with COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Victoria Shaffer, daughter of former "Late Show with David Letterman" music director Paul Shaffer, is taking her love of dogs to new heights.

Not only does she host a web show dedicated to pups, she's working on a book with tips for dog owners.

Shaffer also took on fostering dogs in partnership with Mutt Scouts, a Southern California dog rescue non-profit.

Recently, she took on a litter of 9 puppies and their mom.

"Her name is Madonna," said Shaffer. "So we have called this litter the 'pup star' litter. They were all named after pop stars. We have Brittany Spears, Shawn Mendes, Justin Timberlake and Lady Gaga."

The puppies arrived at an opportune time for Shaffer. Several family members, including her father, mother and aunt tested positive for COVID-19. Her mother and aunt spent time in the hospital for treatment.

All nine pups have been adopted, but the mother has yet to find a forever home. On May 14 Victoria will hold a fundraiser via the Mutt Scouts Instagram page to bid the puppies farewell and to help raise money for the organization.

"These dogs have kept me company during this time," Shaffer said. "And now, I'm just so touched that I was able to be a part of nine puppies lives and hopefully enhance a lot of other people's lives.
