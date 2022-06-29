explosion

Woman hospitalized after home explosion in Victorville; cause of blast remains unknown

The shock wave of the blast was reportedly felt in Apple Valley.
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition after a home explosion in Victorville.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's dispatch began receiving calls about a loud blast on Adalane Court just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Details surrounding the woman's injuries were not disclosed.

A small dog was reportedly injured in the fire that started after the blast. One cat did not survive.

Authorities said the force of the explosion caused damage to both neighboring homes, as well as one across the street.

It's unclear what caused the explosion. The incident remains under investigation.

