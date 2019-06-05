VIDEO: 3 armed suspects rob Randy's Donuts in Norwalk

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are looking for three men who robbed Randy's Donuts on Rosecrans Avenue in Norwalk.The incident happened around 10:40 last Tuesday night.Police said the robbers had guns, and as seen in the surveillance video, they stole at least two cash registers and possibly a telephone.They also left a mess behind.It remains unclear if this is related to a burglary at a Baskin Robbins a few miles away.