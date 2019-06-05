VIDEO: 3 armed suspects rob Randy's Donuts in Norwalk

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are looking for three men who robbed Randy's Donuts on Rosecrans Avenue in Norwalk.

The incident happened around 10:40 last Tuesday night.

Police said the robbers had guns, and as seen in the surveillance video, they stole at least two cash registers and possibly a telephone.

They also left a mess behind.

It remains unclear if this is related to a burglary at a Baskin Robbins a few miles away.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
norwalklos angeles countyrobberydoughnutscaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
More TOP STORIES News