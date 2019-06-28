VIDEO: 2-month-old baby rescued by SWAT team after being held by robbery suspect in South L.A. standoff; man in custody

By and ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 2-month-old baby is safe and a robbery suspect is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police in South Los Angeles.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as a S.W.A.T. team apprehended the man and took the child into custody outside an apartment complex.

In the moments after the suspect surrendered, police allowed him to smoke a cigarette and say goodbye to his family.

The 2-month-old baby boy was not harmed during the incident and was handed over to his mother at the scene.

Los Angeles police say the incident started just before 4 a.m. Friday with a pursuit of two possibly armed robbery suspects. The chase ended in a crash in the 8400 block of South Broadway, about a mile away from the original location.

At that point, one of the suspects exited the vehicle and fled the scene. The second male ran into an apartment building, according to police.

A loaded assault rifle was found in the vehicle, said Sergeant Barry Montgomery.

Residents in the apartment complex were evacuated and there were no injuries.

Police are still searching for the other suspect involved in the pursuit.
