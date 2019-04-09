Caught on camera: Burglars hit Valley Glen home twice in one day

VALLEY GLEN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are looking for the people who broke into the same Valley Glen home twice in one day.
The thieves smashed a window and entered the home on Varna Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on March 29, Los Angeles police said. They took property from inside the home and left in a newer black Chevy Malibu, according to police.
They then returned with two larger vehicles and additional suspects.
Surveillance cameras recorded them taking more items, including a large safe, before leaving.
Police describe the suspects as five to eight males wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, masks and gloves. They burglarized another house earlier in the day.
Police are looking for a newer black Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows and paper plates, a black newer model Ford Explorer with no plates, and a newer white Chevrolet van with unknown plates.
