Caught on camera: Burglars hit Valley Glen home twice in one day

VALLEY GLEN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are looking for the people who broke into the same Valley Glen home twice in one day.The thieves smashed a window and entered the home on Varna Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on March 29, Los Angeles police said. They took property from inside the home and left in a newer black Chevy Malibu, according to police.They then returned with two larger vehicles and additional suspects.Surveillance cameras recorded them taking more items, including a large safe, before leaving.Police describe the suspects as five to eight males wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, masks and gloves. They burglarized another house earlier in the day.Police are looking for a newer black Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows and paper plates, a black newer model Ford Explorer with no plates, and a newer white Chevrolet van with unknown plates.