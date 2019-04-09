Caught on camera: Burglars hit Valley Glen home twice in one day

By
VALLEY GLEN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are looking for the people who broke into the same Valley Glen home twice in one day.

The thieves smashed a window and entered the home on Varna Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on March 29, Los Angeles police said. They took property from inside the home and left in a newer black Chevy Malibu, according to police.

They then returned with two larger vehicles and additional suspects.

Surveillance cameras recorded them taking more items, including a large safe, before leaving.

Police describe the suspects as five to eight males wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, masks and gloves. They burglarized another house earlier in the day.

Police are looking for a newer black Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows and paper plates, a black newer model Ford Explorer with no plates, and a newer white Chevrolet van with unknown plates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
valley glenlos angeleslos angeles countycrimeburglarytheftlapdcaught on videosurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News