Video captures standoff between ICE agents, man in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Video shows a confrontation in Santa Ana between Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and a man they say was wanted on an immigration warrant.Santa Police say ICE agents conducted a traffic stop Tuesday at about 6:30 a.m. in the 800 block of S. Townsend Street.Video shows the encounter between the agents and the man, who Department of Homeland Security officials say was wanted on an immigration warrant.Santa Ana police say their officers responded after a request from DHS as a group of people began to gather nearby. Meanwhile, the man refused to leave his vehicle, and a standoff ensued.ICE agents later ended their attempt to stop the man after about three hours.SAPD says they were only involved in crowd control and did not assist DHS in immigration enforcement.During the standoff, another man part of the crowd gathered was detained for attempting to breach the area of containment and police arrested him after they learned he was wanted in connection with a DUI warrant.