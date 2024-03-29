Video captures violent arrest of robbery suspect in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy has been placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into a violent arrest in Hesperia.

Video of the arrest shows a deputy in blue jeans and a black sweater repeatedly punch and knee a robbery suspect in the head as other deputies hold him down. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the suspect was resisting after he was pulled over.

The encounter happened Tuesday near the intersection of Main Street and East Avenue when deputies pulled over 36-year-old Christian Cardenas Alonso from Adelanto. Alonso was identified as a suspect in an armed robbery from two days before.

"The investigators initiated a traffic stop and contacted Alonso who refused to exit his vehicle. Alonso resisted arrest and a use of force occurred," the Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Authorities said evidence from the robbery was found in the trunk of Alonso's car.

San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus stated he is aware of the incident.

"The use of force is currently under investigation, which includes the review of all body-worn cameras. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation," Dicus said in the release.

Authorities said Alonso is a convicted felon and an active gang member. A search warrant was served at his tattoo shop where several gang members attempted to flee when authorities arrived, according to the Sheriff's Department.

"Investigators recovered a firearm, ammunition, and gang indicia from inside Alonso's business," authorities said.

The investigation is being forwarded to the district attorney's office for review.