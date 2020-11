EMBED >More News Videos The sheriff's department has released new photos of a deputy recovering in the hospital after she and her partner were ambushed in Compton.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A positive update this Thanksgiving from one of two Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies who were shot and wounded Sept. 12 in an ambush attack in Compton.The LASD tweeted an emotional video of Deputy Claudia Apolinar.The 31-year-old mother said she wanted to thank everyone for the support she and her partner have received over that last few weeks.This video marks the first time Apolinar's face has been seen publicly since the incident.The Sheriff's Department promised she was smiling beneath the mask.