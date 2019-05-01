VIDEO: Customer trashes Michigan gas station

An angry customer was recorded on surveillance video inside a Michigan gas station, trashing the business.

The footage shows the customer knocking over display stands and spilling chips and candy all over the floor.

The clerk ran behind the bullet proof glass and called police, but the man managed to get away.

If he is caught, the station owner said there is no plan to file charges, because the man appeared to be suffering from a mental health issue.
