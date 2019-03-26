VIDEO: Suspect steals dog from Rubidoux mobile home park, takes off in an apparent Spectrum truck

RUBIDOUX, Calif. (KABC) -- Surveillance video shows a dog being stolen from a Rubidoux mobile home park.The alleged thief was wearing a uniform and exited what appeared to be a Spectrum cable company truck around 12:30 p.m. Monday.The 10 month-old pug, named Andrew, was playing behind a fence in his own yard when the man opened the gate.In the video, the suspect is seen picking up the dog and place him in the truck before taking off.The pug's owner has filed a sheriff's report and provided a photo of the dog.There has been no word yet from deputies or from Spectrum.Anyone with information should call the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.