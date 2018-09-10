SHOCKING VIDEO: Gunman shoots LAPD officer during traffic stop in North Hills

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles police released shocking video on Monday showing a man shooting a female officer during a traffic stop in North Hills in July. (LAPD/YouTube)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police released shocking video on Monday showing a man shooting a female officer during a traffic stop in North Hills in July.

The incident occurred on July 27 around 10 p.m. near Plummer Street and Noble Avenue.

In the newly released video, the female officer is seen asking the driver to get out of the car, which has just been pulled over.

MORE: LAPD officer shot in the leg during officer-involved shooting in North Hills

"You don't have anything on you, right?" the officer asks. The man exits the car and immediately opens fire upon the officer within extremely close range.

The officer was shot in the leg. Her partner rushed to her aid, and she was taken to Dignity Health in Northridge. She survived.

The suspect was shot and killed. Police identified him as 32-year-old Richard Mendoza. He had prior convictions and was affiliated with a gang.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lapdofficer injuredofficer-involved shootingdashcam videolos angeles police departmentNorth HillsLos AngelesLos Angeles CountySan Fernando Valley
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
LAPD officer wounded in shooting in North Hills
Top Stories
Gov. Brown signs law that aims to get all CA electricity from clean sources
Topanga Canyon Blvd shut down after vehicle crashes into power pole
TX officer faces manslaughter charge in neighbor's death
Man climbs up crane in Anaheim, throws PVC glue at officers
Beverly Hills smash-and-grab suspects sought by police
Hurricane Florence rapidly strengthens into Category 4
Woman develops 'black hairy tongue' after being treated with antibiotics
Randy's Donuts opens up shop in El Segundo
Show More
CBS head Les Moonves out amid sexual misconduct allegations
Riverside man accused of molesting girl at daycare run at his home
Miss New York named 2019 Miss America in revamped pageant
Brushfire in Santa Susana Pass closes EB 118 Fwy
Hundreds walk in DTLA to fight distracted driving
More News