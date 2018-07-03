VIDEO: Dramatic Highland Park chase, officer-involved shooting with gang members

EMBED </>More Videos

Dramatic dashcam and bodycam video just released by the Los Angeles Police Department show a wild car-to-car shootout during a chase in Highland Park. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Dramatic dashcam and bodycam video released by the Los Angeles Police Department Tuesday show a wild car-to-car shootout during a chase in Highland Park.

It happened around midnight on May 21 as LAPD officers chased a stolen car. Police said the video shows one suspect firing a shotgun out the passenger window of the car.

"You're seeing something go very, very dangerous, very, very quickly," security expert and retired Sgt. Bruce Thomas said.

The police officer in the passenger seat of the cruiser returned fire. The pursuit ended when the police cruiser lost control and crashed. Both officers were OK.

"Shooting a moving vehicle is inherently difficult and very, very dangerous. Not only for the suspects they're shooting at, but for the officers, too," Thomas said.

Police said the suspects bailed out of the Honda, and both were caught by officers. Officers said they found a shotgun in nearby bushes and multiple shells.

Both men are documented gang members with prior convictions and now facing multiple charges.

"For LAPD to release this, I think, is a monumental step forward saying, 'Hey, we have nothing to hide,' which is huge," Thomas said.

Police said things could change in the investigation as they get more information.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingpolice chasebody camerasdashcam videoHighland ParkLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News