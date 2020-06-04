LAPD officers seen striking protesters with batons in Fairfax district confrontation captured on video

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Disturbing videos appear to show Los Angeles Police Department officers striking protesters with batons in the Fairfax district during what had seemed to be a peaceful demonstration.Several people recorded footage of the incident, including actor Matt McGorry, who appears in the TV series "How to Get Away With Murder.""More police brutality from the @BLMLA @WeBldPwr protest yesterday where cops starting swinging batons and shooting projectiles at people simply standing there with there hands up," McGorry said on Twitter, referring to the organizations Black Lives Matter Los Angeles and We Build Power.The officers are seen approaching the crowd of protesters when an inaudible exchange occurs. At least two officers then begin swinging their batons, striking multiple demonstrators.Whether anyone was seriously injured or arrested was unclear.Asked to comment on the matter, the LAPD issued a statement to ABC7 that did not refer to any specific confrontation."Protests, marches and demonstrations over the last several days have been often dynamic and at times dangerous situations for both officers and demonstrators. A number of these gatherings have unfortunately devolved into chaos with rocks, bottles, and other projectiles being launched at police officers, who have sustained injuries that range from cuts and bruises to a fractured skull.We have also experienced vehicle and structure fires with widespread looting and destruction while trying to facilitate the first amendment rights of those peacefully demonstrating.Any person who believes they were wrongfully accused of a crime, unjustly injured, or experienced misconduct on the part of an officer can make a complaint with a Department supervisor or by calling the Professional Standards Bureau Complaint toll-free 1-800-339-6868.Individuals can also make a complaint through the Office of the Inspector General at 213 893 6400 Or oigcomp@lapd.online if email is preferred."