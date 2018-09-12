VIDEO: Man dragged by own car in Silver Lake carjacking

EMBED </>More Videos

A man helping a fellow driver with a flat tire ended up being dragged by his own car after a suspect jumped into the vehicle and took off - with the good Samaritan still holding on.

By
SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man helping a fellow driver with a flat tire ended up being dragged by his own car after a suspect jumped into the vehicle and took off - with the good Samaritan still holding on.

The disturbing scene was caught on video.

In video shot by witness Reed Pellerin, sparks are seen shooting from the back of that man's steel-toe boots as the car speeds down Silver Lake Boulevard, near Virgil Avenue in Silver Lake Monday night.

The car is going about 35 mph as the man hangs onto his own car and tries to prevent it from being carjacked.

"The right side of his body was in the back window on the driver's side. He was holding onto what appeared to be the seat...," Pellerin said.

Pellerin, who just moved to Los Angeles from Oklahoma, said he saw it happen while he was in his own car and recorded the incident.

"Hear some arguing going on behind me in the lane over, so I look back, I can't quite tell what's going on. I could tell a couple of people are out of their car, and the next thing I know the guy is just flying past me -- the thief in the vehicle and the owner hanging out of the vehicle," Pellerin added.

He said the car dragged the man three quarters of a mile. Eventually, the man lost his grip as the vehicle continued on. Pellerin stopped and called 911.

"He was panicked. He was like adrenaline pumping. He was just looking for his glasses. He was moving around. I mean, his face was all bloody," he said.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

According to the LAPD, the victim had originally stopped to offer help to another driver who had a flat tire. He left his keys in the car and that's when the suspect jumped in.

At about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, the LAPD was able to locate the man's car and arrested the suspect for carjacking. He was identified as 30-year-old Sergio Fernandez.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carjackingstolen carcaught on cameratheftSilver LakeLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pregnant IE woman to be taken off life support after alleged DUI crash
Valencia shopping center evacuated after bank bomb threat
Hello Kitty Grand Cafe opens Friday in Irvine
Paul Smith's iconic pink wall on Melrose Avenue vandalized
Video: Harvey Weinstein encounter with alleged victim
LA deputies raid East LA pot dispensaries
Woman in custody after body found in Harbor Gateway backyard
Federal partnership helps reduce crime in Compton
Show More
LA County supervisors vote in favor of rent cap in unincorporated areas
Hundreds of BTS fans line up days ahead of Oakland concert
MGM offers charity deal to victims of Vegas mass shooting
Suspect sought for sexual assault in Arcadia
Teen stabs her fellow classmate to death over a boy, police say
More News