Man gets trapped between 2 buildings in Honolulu, Hawaii

Rescue crews were called to help a man who became trapped between two buildings in Honolulu, Hawaii. (KABC)

Rescue crews were called to help a man who became trapped between two walls of two buildings in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Friday.

Witnesses said the 55-year-old man was bouncing a baseball on top of one of the buildings when he fell and slid about 15 feet.

The man was stuck in the small space, which was only 7 to 9 inches wide.

Firefighters had to use drills, hammers and saws to cut through a wall of one of the buildings to free him, KHON reports.

It took more than three hours to rescue the man, who was heard screaming as firefighters tried to keep him calm.

He was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.
