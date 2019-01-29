VIDEO: Man punches 2 women in the face at downtown Los Angeles hot dog stand

EMBED </>More Videos

Shocking video shows a man punching two women in the face at a downtown Los Angeles hot dog stand. Warning: The video may be disturbing to some. (@LAPDHQ/Twitter)

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Shocking video shows a man punching two women at a downtown Los Angeles hot dog stand. Investigators are now asking for the public's help to track the suspect down.

Warning: The video may be disturbing to some.

The entire incident was caught on camera. Los Angeles police recently released the footage, which shows the man punching two women and knocking them to the ground. He then runs off.

The attack happened on Jan. 26 at a hot dog stand at 6th and Spring.

If you have any information about this case, you're urged to call LAPD Detective Gonzalez at (213) 996-1851.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fightwomen attackedcaught on videolapdcaught on cameraattacksearchDowntown LALos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
South Gate officer-involved shooting under investigation
'Empire' actor attacked in possible hate crime, police say
FaceTime bug lets people listen in on user without them picking up
Pair of coyotes roam around El Monte elementary school
School fills vending machine with books instead of sweets
Police: Pregnant Lyft driver stabbed to death by rider
Pink's Hot Dogs turns blue and gold in support of LA Rams
Las Vegas mass shooting: No motive determined by FBI
Show More
Python hides in toilet, bites woman
PG&E officially files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Husband and wife killed in shootout with HPD officers
69-year-old man found stabbed to death in Diamond Bar home
Roger Stone, Trump confidant, pleads not guilty
More News