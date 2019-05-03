Sucker-punch suspect: Montebello police need public's help finding man in bus attack

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5283433" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Montebello police are seeking the public's help identifying a man who carried out an apparently random, unprovoked attack at a bus stop.

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Montebello police are seeking the public's help identifying a man who carried out an apparently random, unprovoked attack at a bus stop.Surveillance video shows the suspect sucker-punching another man from behind as they both exited a bus, and then kicking him several times as he lay on the ground dazed from the assault.The attack happened on March 12 around 8:20 p.m. The victim, a 50-year-old man who was wearing headphones at the time, exited the Montebello Bus Lines bus near 4th Street and Whittier Boulevard.The suspect had entered the bus earlier and was sitting in the back for some time. As the victim is standing by the door to exit, the suspect gets up and follows him out.Within seconds of both men exiting the bus, the suspect takes a swing at the other man from behind, knocking him to the ground. He then walks back up to him, kicks him several times and walks away. He did not take any property from the victim.The suspect is believed to be in his mid to late 20s. He had a medium build with a goatee. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, with blue khaki pants, and a black backpack.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Antista at (323)887-1200, ext. 249 and refer to case 19-1587.