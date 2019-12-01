Black Friday fight: Video shows two Marines throwing punches inside Walmart in Murrieta

MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was left with a broken nose after getting into a fight with another man at a Walmart in Murrieta on Black Friday.

Cellphone video shows the two men, one an active Marine and the other a retired Marine, in a physical altercation in the Christmas gift-wrapping aisle. The fight reportedly started when one of the men responded rudely to being bumped by an elderly woman's shopping cart.

That's when the other man came to the woman's defense and the fight ensued.

A security guard had to break up but neither of them wanted to pursue charges against the other.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
murrietariverside countyfightcaught on videowalmartblack friday
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cruise ship docks at Port of LA carrying 19 sick passengers
Record-setting travel expected at LAX today after holiday break
2 dead after fire breaks out in Santa Clarita home
Nearly 9K without power in IE mountain communities
Mount Baldy Road reopens, major delays expected
Riverside man accused of choking officer until she nearly passed out
End of an era: LA Metro no longer accepting tokens
Show More
Moving exhibit coming to the LA Museum of the Holocaust
Skid Row woman turns to temporary shelter amid harsh weather
SoCal businesses gear up for Small Business Saturday
1 killed, 2 children critically injured in South LA car crash
2 found dead in Hemet motel room with high levels of carbon monoxide
More TOP STORIES News