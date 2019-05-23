VIDEO: Massive fire scorches auto repair shop in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- An intense fire broke out at an auto repair shop in Ventura early Thursday morning.Huge flames burst through the roof of the building on Thompson Boulevard near Sanjon Road just before 2:30 a.m.Firefighters surrounded the building using hoses to douse the flames.Crews were able to get the blaze under control in about half an hour.No injuries were reported.An investigation continues into the cause of the fire.