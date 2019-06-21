VIDEO: Officer impersonator accidentally pulls over real cop in Upland

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Video released Thursday shows a traffic stop where police say a fake cop tried to pull over a real cop in Upland.

You could see the lights from an accused police impersonator's Jeep Wrangler.

Authorities say 23-year-old Imroj Singh flipped on his red and blue lights while unknowingly trying to stop a detective who was in an unmarked car on the 210 Freeway near Baseline Street.

The Rancho Cucamonga detective realized the man wasn't an officer and put on his real lights and sirens.

The Jeep sped off but eventually stopped and the driver got out.

Police say Singh bought the police lights on the internet and had them installed in his vehicle's front grill to make it look like he was an undercover law enforcement vehicle.

Singh was arrested and is facing a misdemeanor charge for impersonating a peace officer.

He's set to be arraigned on August 5.

Detectives believe that Singh may have previously used the police lights to stop other citizens. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Detective Division at 909-477-2800. If you choose to remain anonymous, you may call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rancho cucamongasan bernardino countytraffic stop
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News