VIDEO: Powerful landslide swallows everything in its path in eastern China

Dramatic video shows a powerful landslide swallowing everything in its path in eastern China.

Several cars were hit, and at least one man was killed near a farmers market.

The man was trapped by the debris, and fire crews dispatched excavators to clear the roads.

He was found, but died on the way to the hospital.

The landslide is being attributed to heavy rainfall in the area.

