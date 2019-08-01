VIDEO: Pregnant driver slams vehicle into building in Bellflower

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) -- Surveillance video captures the moment a pregnant driver crashes a vehicle into a building in Bellflower early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on the 9300 block of E. Los Angeles Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The video shows the vehicle veering off the road and into the building.

Authorities said the woman crashed through the ground floor business, with apartments located above.

No one was hurt.

The woman was transported to a hospital for precautionary reasons, according to authorities.

DUI is not being considered in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.
