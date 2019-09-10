VIDEO: Robbery suspect fights with employee at West L.A. Best Buy, threatens with pepper spray

By ABC7.com staff
WEST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dramatic surveillance video shows a robbery suspect fighting with a Best Buy worker and threatening him with a knife and pepper spray while trying to get away with a pair of cellphones.

The incident happened Sept. 5 at the Best Buy in West Los Angeles in the 11300 block of West Pico Boulevard.

The suspect walked toward the cellphone counter and said he wanted to purchase two phones, police say. The employee placed the cellphones on the counter and the suspect grabbed them, placed them inside a bag and tried to run out the door.

Another store employee tried to stop the suspect. They struggled and continued fighting outside the store as the employee tried to tackle the suspect and hold on to his bag.

Outside, the suspect pulls out a knife and pepper spray and is able to get away.

Police are asking for the public's help finding the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD detectives at (310) 444-1580. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

More information is available here at the LAPD's YouTube channel.
