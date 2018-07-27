VIDEO: Shirtless man seen burglarizing Yucaipa residence

Police are asking the public to help identify a suspected burglar after video showed the person searching through the cabinets and shelves of a Yucaipa residence. (@yucaipapd/Twitter)

By ABC7.com staff
YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) --
Police are asking the public to help identify a suspected burglar after video showed the person searching through the cabinets and shelves of a Yucaipa home on Thursday.

The burglary took place at approximately 4 a.m. Video of the man showed him shirtless in the middle of the kitchen roaming through the area.

Footage of the burglary, which has been making its way around online, was sent to police.


If you have information regarding the suspect, you are asked to contact Yucaipa police.
