VIDEO: Bystanders take down shirtless man who was throwing rocks at cars in Mid-City LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cellphone video showed a shirtless man on a rampage in the Mid-City area, throwing rocks at a bus and other vehicles.Some riders and bystanders then got involved in a fight with the man and detained him for police.It happened Tuesday afternoon near Venice Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue.The man was seen throwing rocks at a Metro bus and breaking windows of several cars passing by.At one point, he boarded the bus and the driver and passengers ran away.One passenger was injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition.Some of the riders detained the man until police arrived.He's been identified as 32-year-old Emmanuel Moncada.He was booked for assault with a deadly weapon and attempted carjacking.He is due in court Thursday.