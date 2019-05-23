VIDEO: Bystanders take down shirtless man who was throwing rocks at cars in Mid-City LA

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cellphone video showed a shirtless man on a rampage in the Mid-City area, throwing rocks at a bus and other vehicles.

Some riders and bystanders then got involved in a fight with the man and detained him for police.

It happened Tuesday afternoon near Venice Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue.

The man was seen throwing rocks at a Metro bus and breaking windows of several cars passing by.

At one point, he boarded the bus and the driver and passengers ran away.

One passenger was injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Some of the riders detained the man until police arrived.

He's been identified as 32-year-old Emmanuel Moncada.

He was booked for assault with a deadly weapon and attempted carjacking.

He is due in court Thursday.
