Video shows crane collapsing, destroying several homes in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- New video from a doorbell camera shows a crane toppling over, striking multiple homes in Long Beach and leaving a homeowner injured after being hit by falling debris.

The Ring video shows a Southern California Edison truck lurching over on its side before crashing down between two houses.

The power company says a contractor was replacing overhead lines when the crane toppled over around 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of 61st Street.

A neighbor says the person who was injured lives in the neighborhood and suffered several cracked ribs.

Power has since been restored for about 6,700 customers in the area.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the truck to tip over.
