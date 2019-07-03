Video shows group of men attack driver in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia police have released video of five suspects wanted for an attack on a driver in Center City.

The attack happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday on the 1300 block of Arch Street.

Police said one of the suspects approached the driver and asked him for directions, then demanded he give him his phone.

When the victim refused, the suspect opened the car door and began punching and kicking him.

The rest of the suspects then approached the car, but the victim was able to drive away.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects should call police.
