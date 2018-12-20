Disturbing video released Wednesday shows a man being robbed and fatally stabbed in downtown Los Angeles.Los Angeles police said the attack happened near 9th Street and Grand Avenue on Nov. 6.Authorities shared surveillance video they believe captured the attacker in a nearby parking garage.The man was seen wearing a sweatshirt with the word "thrasher" on it and is seen in the company of a woman wearing a black hat.Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the man or the woman to please alert police.A $50,000 reward is being offered in the case.