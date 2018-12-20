Video shows possible suspect in downtown Los Angeles stabbing

Disturbing video released Wednesday shows a man being robbed and fatally stabbed in downtown Los Angeles.

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police said the attack happened near 9th Street and Grand Avenue on Nov. 6.

Authorities shared surveillance video they believe captured the attacker in a nearby parking garage.

The man was seen wearing a sweatshirt with the word "thrasher" on it and is seen in the company of a woman wearing a black hat.

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the man or the woman to please alert police.

A $50,000 reward is being offered in the case.
