Beverly Hills armed robbery: Passerby's video shows 10 suspects fleeing from Fendi store

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Several teens were taken into custody after 10 suspects in an armed robbery grabbed handbags and were seen fleeing from a high-end fashion store in Beverly Hills on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

A person in a passing vehicle captured video footage of the getaway, which reported at 6 p.m. outside a Fendi store in the 200 block of North Rodeo Drive.

According to Beverly Hills police, one of the robbers pushed a security guard to the ground during the robbery.

The suspects then ran out of the store and fled in three waiting vehicles that were parked around the corner. Patrol units later pulled over one of those vehicles, took the juvenile occupants into custody and recovered several stolen Fendi items, authorities said.

New video shows woman attacking innocent Black teen she thought stole her phone at NYC hotel
EMBED More News Videos

Police say new video shows the woman inside the Arlo Hotel in SoHo attacking the 14-year-old Black teen before running off.


The arrested suspects were released to their parents, police said. The robbers who drove off in the other two vehicles remained at large.

Investigators said Tuesday's incident is believed to be connected to a robbery at a Saint Laurent store earlier this week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beverly hillslos angeles countyrobberycaught on videoteenagerscaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police on NYE patrol to crack down on 'super spreader' events
Fired worker deliberately spoiled vaccine, health system says
McConnell says Congress has provided enough pandemic aid
Santa Monica Pier closed for New Year's weekend
New video in case of teen wrongly accused of stealing phone
Why Newsom's school reopening plan may not be doable
BofA freezes unemployment benefit accounts just before holiday
Show More
Sportmix pet food recalled after 28 dogs die
New COVID-19 variant found in SoCal, Newsom says
LA County supervisor requests USNS Mercy to return
Deadliest US serial killer Samuel Little dies at age 80
Donate Life honors donors with floral sculpture
More TOP STORIES News