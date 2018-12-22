GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --New surveillance video was released Saturday of the moments before a 72-year-old woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Glendale.
The victim was identified as Novar Ismailyan, according to Glendale police.
Police said the video shows Ismailyan leaving an unknown store just moments before being struck Friday night near Glenoaks Boulevard and Linden Avenue, right in front of Saint Matthews Lutheran Church.
Police said they are talking to witnesses and looking for more surveillance video to get a description of the car that sped away.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or 800-222-8477.