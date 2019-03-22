SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A Simi Valley man who got lost while skiing at Snow Valley on Thursday is back home safe.
Dustin Wagenbacher spent most of the night alone in the rugged mountains near Snow Valley.
He said he somehow skied out of bounds in white out conditions. He tried to circle back, but said he got even more lost.
When he realized he was in trouble, he called 911.
A search and rescue team finally found him in rugged terrain last night.
Video shows Wagenbacher's rescue. He said he is grateful for those who found him.
"I'm just so thankful to everyone who helped me get out of Bear Canyon last night," Wagenbacher said.
Wagenbacher said he plans to make his next ski trip before the end of the season.
VIDEO: Simi Valley skier rescued amid whiteout conditions at Snow Valley
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News