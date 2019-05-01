VIDEO: Suspects sought in Montebello Walgreens robbery

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Montebello police are asking for the public's help to identify three robbery suspects that targeted a Walgreens store.

The suspects were caught on surveillance cameras entering the Walgreens on Whittier Boulevard, along with some other shoppers.

The three men grabbed several items and made a run for it without paying.

A store manager chased after them, while also attempting to dial 911 on a cellphone.

Moments later, the men came back through the door and struck the manager several times.

Anyone who recognizes the men is urged to call Montebello police.
