VIDEO: Suspects sought in Montebello Walgreens robbery

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Montebello police are asking for the public's help to identify three robbery suspects that targeted a Walgreens store.The suspects were caught on surveillance cameras entering the Walgreens on Whittier Boulevard, along with some other shoppers.The three men grabbed several items and made a run for it without paying.A store manager chased after them, while also attempting to dial 911 on a cellphone.Moments later, the men came back through the door and struck the manager several times.Anyone who recognizes the men is urged to call Montebello police.