VIDEO: SUV pulling U-Haul trailer hydroplanes, plows into 2 firefighters on Oklahoma road

OKAHOMA (KABC) -- Two firefighters suffered minor injuries after a U-Haul trailer being pulled by a SUV plowed into them.

The incident happened in Oklahoma and was captured by a dashboard camera. The footage shows the moment the SUV lost control.

The two men were standing on the side of a road in the rain when the car hydroplaned and crashed into another vehicle on the shoulder of the road, causing the U-Haul trailer to whiplash and hit them.

Both men suffered only minor bruises and are expected to make a full recovery.
