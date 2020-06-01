Long Beach protest: Trapped looters bust through store window in front of police

Several looters were seen crawling out of a glass window that had been smashed. The looters ran away and some threw clothes and items out of the window, leaving them at the scene.
Police were standing nearby but seemingly made no attempt to stop the looters.
Looting has been seen near protests across Southern California, but it appeared the people looting were not involved with the Black Lives Matter protest.
After a weekend of chaotic protests throughout the region, Los Angeles County has declared a 6 p.m. curfew for Sunday. The curfew will stay in place until 6 a.m. Monday.
Santa Monica declares curfew after looting seen blocks away from protest