Long Beach protest: Trapped looters bust through store window in front of police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6223341" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Black Lives Matter demonstrators peacefully protested in Santa Monica Sunday.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Incredible footage from Long Beach showed looters trapped in a store called Outfitters, busting through a boarded up window to escape.Several looters were seen crawling out of a glass window that had been smashed. The looters ran away and some threw clothes and items out of the window, leaving them at the scene.Police were standing nearby but seemingly made no attempt to stop the looters.Looting has been seen near protests across Southern California, but it appeared the people looting were not involved with the Black Lives Matter protest.After a weekend of chaotic protests throughout the region, Los Angeles County has declared a 6 p.m. curfew for Sunday. The curfew will stay in place until 6 a.m. Monday.