Incredible video surfaced Monday of a passenger on a flight from San Francisco to Boise who was wrestled to the ground after she reportedly tried to open a cabin door.The video shows a woman being slammed to the aisle floor. She appears to be saying, "I am God," repeatedly.The incident happened on a SkyWest flight from SFO to Boise that left at 8:45 a.m.SkyWest says passengers held her until law enforcement met the plane at the gate.The woman was medically evaluated and questioned by investigators.