VIDEO: Women attacked 16-year-old girl at Cardi B rodeo concert, mother says

EMBED <>More Videos

A mother says a dispute over seats at Cardi B's record-setting RodeoHouston concert ended in a brawl involving her two daughters.

HOUSTON -- A mother says a dispute over seats at Cardi B's record-setting RodeoHouston concert ended in a brawl that was caught on camera.

Video shows four women fighting inside NRG Stadium Friday after two of those women were told the seats belonged to a 16-year-old girl and her sister.

The girls' mother said the two women followed them and began pushing them.
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video shows a fight between two women and two girls at the Cardi B concert at RodeoHouston.


No one has been arrested for the fight. RodeoHouston officials earlier Monday told ABC13 two women were arrested, but it turns out they were involved in another fight.

Law enforcement tells ABC13 Eyewitness News this isn't the only fight during the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

A fight broke out in a tent during the Brooks and Dunn concert on Feb. 27 when two men got into a disagreement over line placement. Both men were kicked out.

There are likely other fights that law enforcement does not know about, because one deputy we spoke with did not know about the incident at the Cardi B concert.

Law enforcement sources said fights at RodeoHouston are not tracked, and rodeo officials said they aren't informed every time a fight breaks out, because it is usually handled by Harris County Sheriff's deputies or Houston police.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
houstonconcertarresthouston livestock show and rodeofightcardi brodeo houston
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Assault suspect arrested after high-speed chase
SoCal weather: Storm to bring rain starting Tuesday
Stolen-car suspect surrenders after San Fernando Valley chase
Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy dead at age 61
Eyewitness This: Thunderbirds' majestic flyover, HIV breakthrough, winner claims $1.5B Mega Millions jackpot
OC students denounce photo of fellow students at party with swastika image
Throwing cheese at babies, 'cheese challenge' draws controversy
Show More
AIDS breakthrough: 2nd man appears free of AIDS virus after transplant
'Captain Marvel' Hollywood premiere shows off 1st female superhero in MCU
Hillary Clinton says she will not run for president in 2020
Fontana mother arrested in death of 3-year-old daughter
Larger-than-life inflatable colon raises awareness of colon cancer
More TOP STORIES News