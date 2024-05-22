SoCal trailblazer's work with Dodgers, Angels Japanese players helped bridge cultural gap
Thursday, May 23, 2024 12:22AM
Before Shohei Ohtani-mania, a tornado tore through L.A. and all of major league baseball as Hideo Nomo took fans by storm. SoCal native Grace McNamee worked with both players and created a blueprint to bridge gap between Japanese, American baseball media.Grace McNamee's work with Hideo Nomo in the '90s and recently with Shohei Ohtani helped bridge the gap between Japanese and American baseball media.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Before Shohei Ohtani-mania, a tornado tore through L.A. and all of major league baseball as Hideo Nomo took fans by storm.
SoCal native Grace McNamee was in the middle of all of it. The trailblazer worked with both players and created a blueprint to bridge the gap between Japanese and American baseball media.
Watch Rob Fukuzaki's full report above.
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.