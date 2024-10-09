WATCH LIVE

Steve Garvey and Adam Schiff's discussion on health insurance gets testy

KABC logo
Wednesday, October 9, 2024 4:18AM
Garvey and Schiff's discussion on health insurance gets testy
Democratic candidate Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican candidate Steve Garvey discussed health insurance during a U.S. Senate forum.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Democratic candidate Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican candidate Steve Garvey talked about their plans on health insurance, a discussion that later got heated between the two.

