LAFD firefighters collect donated Spark of Love toys at Costco in Los Feliz

Los Angeles firefighters loaded donated toys onto fire trucks after Costco employees and customers donated the holiday gifts to ABC7's annual Spark of Love toy drive.

The LAFD firefighters picked up the presents at the warehouse store in Los Feliz.

The Costco location has marked boxes out in the open where people can drop off an unwrapped, brand-new toy.

And donors have generously filled those boxes with thousands of toys.

Each toy is destined to bring joy to a local child in need this holiday season.