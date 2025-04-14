Videos show shaking, people ducking for cover the moment 5.2 earthquake hit SoCal

A roundup of videos shows the multiple of experiences people had during intense shaking from a 5.2 earthquake that rattled Southern California and beyond.

A roundup of videos shows the multiple of experiences people had during intense shaking from a 5.2 earthquake that rattled Southern California and beyond.

A roundup of videos shows the multiple of experiences people had during intense shaking from a 5.2 earthquake that rattled Southern California and beyond.

A roundup of videos shows the multiple of experiences people had during intense shaking from a 5.2 earthquake that rattled Southern California and beyond.

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake centered in San Diego County rattled a large swath of Southern California Monday morning.

A roundup of videos showcases its strength and sheds light on the moments people across the region felt the intense shaking.

Footage from the ABC News Los Angeles Bureau showed our colleagues dropping to the ground and ducking for cover under desks when the shaking started.

Video from El Cajon, not far from the quake's epicenter, captured the strong rattling inside the living room area of a home.

Nearby in San Diego, a woman ran out of her home while on the phone as the ground rattled the residence.

Video from even further out shows dozens of people evacuating Tijuana's City Hall building in an orderly fashion.