Thrive City at Chase Center brings community together

There's a lot more than just basketball at the Chase Center! The Warriors and Kaiser created Thrive City, a dynamic space for the community to enjoy.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Thrive City at Chase Center is a vibrant, all-inclusive community gathering space that brings together entertainment, wellness, and dining.

"We think about the door-to-door experience. From the time you buy a ticket, to the time that you arrive here, what you do before the game, after the game," said Golden State Warriors President and COO, Brandon Schneider.

With about 20 restaurants and retailers, fans have plenty of options at Thrive City. From burgers at Gotts to Filipino street food at Senor Sesig, and ice cream sandwiches at The Baked Bear, all the eateries are unique to the Bay Area. Danielle Peters-Clossey, Bar Director at Che Fico at Thrive City, said the unique space takes the best the city has to offer and puts it in one place.

Whether you have a ticket to an event or not, you can still enjoy Thrive City. "A lot of people like to come over, grab food, sit on the steps outside and get kind of the full game experience even though you didn't buy a ticket," said Zach Bowman, General Manager at Gotts at Thrive City.

With Thrive City open 365 days a year, experiences extend well beyond game day. About 200 events are hosted in the plaza, including exercise classes, music classes for kids, and even movie screenings.

Schneider said they've been working hard since 2013 to turn Thrive City into a true community asset. Now, more than a decade later, the impact is clear every day: "Seeing the joy just when you walk around and see what a great time everybody is having, and this is what we get to do for our job, it really is special.

