National Geographic's 'Underdogs' celebrates the misfits and oddballs of the animal kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. -- National Geographic's 'Underdogs, narrated by Ryan Reynolds, is shining the spotlight on some of the misfits of the animal kingdom to finally give them the recognition they deserve.



Many of these outcasts and oddballs, such as the humble manatee, can be found at Disney World's Epcot



"Manatees aren't gross, they're adorable," Reynolds says.



Manatees are unique because unlike dolphins or whales, they don't have blubber, making them far more sensitive to the cold.



Because of this difference, these gentle giants spend their days in warm coastal waters, just floating around and chowing down on seagrass.



