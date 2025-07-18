Kathy reveals her 'Bachelor in Paradise' secret, previews connections

HUDSON SQUARE, Manhattan -- This week on "Playing the Field," Ryan, Jen, and Gina bring you a special second podcast episode with Kathy Swarts!

Kathy, a podcaster herself on "The Golden Hour" which is part of "Bachelor Happy Hour," took some time to talk about her stay in "Paradise." This week we saw Kathy win a trip to the "Bachelor in Paradise" VIP suite! She talks all about how she won the challenge, the story behind it, and why she picked Keith to enjoy it with her.

Kathy also digs into the possible connection between Jonathon and April, and what we can expect to see next week. Will Jonathon make a senior love connection or will it be an alliance? Kathy says we'll have to watch to find out more! Also, Kathy shares her thoughts on the younger cast members and what she thinks about their prospects.

As an alumnus of "The Golden Bachelor" Kathy revealed her thoughts on the new "Golden Bachelor" Mel, and his words on women over 60. She thinks that he said some of the comments in jest, but suggested that he needs to get to know her. Kathy also predicted that once he's in the "Bachelor Mansion" he'll fall in love because you just can't help it in that atmosphere.