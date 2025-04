Philadelphia's only active Pre-Revolutionary bar

Philadelphia, Pa -- A Man Full of Trouble reopens as Philadelphia's only active Pre-Revolutionary bar. It's Succession Fermentory's first Philadelphia location, serving the farmhouse style beers created at the brewery in Chester County. The beers are brewed at Stella Lou Farm using locally sourced ingredients. Once the brews are created they are transported to the historic Society Hill tavern. There is also a museum upstairs that is available for tours by appointment only.